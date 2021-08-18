Extron Ships DTP3 Series

The What: Now available from Extron is the DTP3 Series, a 4K/60 HDMI transmitter and receiver pair that join the company’s DTP line of long-distance signal transmitters. New features in the third generation DTP products include compression-free transmission and input loop-through.

The What Else: The DTP3 T 202 transmitter and DTP3 R 201 receiver provide long-distance signal extension of HDMI and bidirectional RS-232 signals up to 330 feet over the new Extron XTP DTP 22 shielded twisted pair cable. The extenders support video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling and comply with HDCP 2.3. For maximum image quality and minimal latency, video is transported without compression. The transmitter features an HDMI loop-through input to support a local monitor, and the receiver provides stereo audio de-embedding for streamlined integration. Feature-packed and housed in low profile enclosures, the DTP3 T 202 and DTP3 R 201 are ideal for discreet placement within any professional environment.

In addition to enabling uncompressed extension of video data rates up to 18 Gbps, the DTP3 Series supports HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. A few of the DTP3 T 202 transmitter’s integrator-friendly features include simultaneous transmission of bidirectional RS-232 signals from a control system for AV device control, Extron’s EDID Minder technology that ensures connected sources power up properly and reliably output content for display, and flexible remote power capability. Power can be delivered from either the transmitter or receiver, allowing both devices to share one power supply.

The Bottom Line: Extron DTP3 products support uncompressed video up to 18 Gbps and incorporate features such as 4K/60 @ 4:4:4, HDCP 2.3, and HDR video. All extend video, audio, and control up to 330 feet at every video resolution. The DPT3 Series is available now.