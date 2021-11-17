Extron AV Signal Distribution Enables Health Sciences Instruction at TRU

When Thompson Rivers University determined it needed more space for its expanding nursing program, the Chappell Family Building for Nursing and Population Health was built on the campus in Kamloops, British Columbia. TRU worked with McSquared System Design Group, Inc. and AVI-SPL to deploy a fully functional installation that includes an array of Extron products.

Each instructional and meeting space includes an AV presentation system with wireless functionality. The rooms are linked over an extensive Extron NAV Pro AV over IP transport system that distributes HDMI and audio signals throughout the 49,000-square foot multi-disciplinary building. The installation provides seamless compatibility with current teaching modalities, equipment, and systems—and is designed to support future requirements just as easily.

[Extron, Somfy Partner to Integrate AV, Environmental Controls]

Once commissioned, the Extron NAV, AV presentation, and control systems at TRU’s facility accommodated the needs of the nursing program, plus support expansion of the outside post graduate paramedic and firefighter training programs. The design proved successful over a year-long pilot validation process.

“Design validation protects against using the client’s project as a testing platform, and Extron’s NAV Pro AVoIP and Pro Series control systems tested true,” said Marcel Schoenenberger, principal consultant, McSquared System Design Group, Inc. “NAV supports the medical training scenarios seamlessly and reliably on the converged network with no noticeable latency or signal degradation.”

[Extron, Twitch Collaborate on Interactive Meetings at Twitch HQ 2.0]

An automated manikin at each lab training station simulates illnesses and realistic responses to treatment, along with a wide variety of medical equipment and alternative sources, displays, and an augmented reality system. Activities can be recorded and/or streamed over the university’s network. Systems are operated using a Pro Series control system programmed using Global Scripter, Extron’s Python-based development environment. A TouchLink Pro touch panel and a tablet at each station provides the same GUI and functionality as the touch panel located in the control room.

Using GlobalViewer Enterprise, TRU’s support staff can monitor, control, and manage system resources from a remote location. The NAV and control systems, along with additional Extron products, successfully support the many labs and classrooms, as well as seminar, research, and collaborative study spaces, throughout TRU’s new building.