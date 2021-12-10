Extron Introduces New SoundField IC Subwoofer

Extron is introducing the SF 8CT SUB, an in-ceiling subwoofer that complements the Extron range of ceiling speakers by extending the low frequency response in music and high-performance audio applications. Designed to be mounted in the ceiling structure, the plenum rated SF 8CT SUB blends in with other ceiling speakers in the system. The eight-inch (203 mm) low frequency driver delivers rich bass for exceptional audio quality, even from smaller systems. With low and high impedance taps and an integrated low pass filter, the SF 8CT SUB offers the flexibility to meet a wide variety of system requirements.

"Following up on the success of our SF 10C SUB, our expanded subwoofer line provides the opportunity for even more installations to benefit from the impact of including a subwoofer," said Casey Hall, Extron VP of sales and marketing. "Adding one or more SF 8CT SUB subwoofers enhances the audio system with extended bass performance and overall higher sound quality, especially when paired with smaller ceiling speakers.”

The SF 8CT SUB extends the low frequency range of any ceiling or program speaker system for improved impact. A subwoofer can cost effectively turn a thin sounding system into a good music playback system or a good music playback system into a great one.