Extron Now Shipping Four-Input 12G‑SDI Switcher for 4K/60 Video

The What: Extron is now shipping the SW4 12G HD-SDI, a four-input, two-output 12G-SDI switcher.

The What Else: The SW4 12G HD‑SDI supports video resolutions up to 4K/60, HDR, and data rates up to 11.88 Gbps, including all common serial digital video data rates specified by SMPTE and ITU standards. To ensure signal integrity over long cable runs, it provides automatic input cable equalization and output reclocking. RS-232, front panel, and auto-input switching control options allow ease of integration into a variety of applications and environments.

To enhance and simplify operation, the SW4 12G HD-SDI switcher provides many user-friendly features including automatic cable equalization on inputs for signal attention with cables up to 230 feet (70 meters) for 12G‑SDI transmissions, 787 feet (240 meters) for HD‑SDI, and 984 feet (300 meters) for SDI. LED indicators on the front panel provide visual confirmation of the detected data rate. Housed in a 1U, half rack width enclosure, the SW4 12G HD-SDI is suitable for rack-mounted or mobile applications.

The Bottom Line: The device switches multi-rate SDI video, embedded audio, and other ancillary data between four source devices and delivers simultaneous output signals to a pair of SDI displays or sink devices.