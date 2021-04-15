Extron LinkLicense and TLCA 1 Now Shipping

The What: Extron has announced the immediate availability of Extron LinkLicense for TLP Control Processor and the TLCA 1 TouchLink Control Port Expansion Adapter.

The What Else: Extron LinkLicense for TLP Control Processor is a powerful, easy way to turn your TouchLink Pro touchpanel into a full-featured, standalone control system. With this LinkLicense, you can control your AV devices via Ethernet directly from the Ethernet port on the touchpanel. And, by adding the optional TLCA 1 TouchLink Control Port Expansion Adapter, you can control a broad range of system devices directly from the touchpanel using the variety of ports on the control adapter.

The Extron TLCA 1 is a TouchLink Control Port Expansion Adapter designed to add traditional control ports to your touchpanel installed with a LinkLicense for TLP Control Processor. It features two bidirectional serial ports, one digital input, one IR port, and two relays for control of sources, directly at the touchpanel.

"Integrated touchpanel control systems have many advantages, including simpler system designs and streamlined system deployment," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "Customers looking for a standalone touchpanel control system can simply add LinkLicense for TLP Control Processor to unleash the power of Ethernet device control. At that point, if they have the need to add port expansion capabilities, the TLCA 1 is the perfect choice."

The Bottom Line: These Pro xi Series control options are designed to transform wall mount, tabletop, and Cable Cubby TouchLink Pro touchpanels into all-in-one control systems. They add flexibility and power to our latest TouchLink Pro touchpanels, including the TLP Pro 525 Series, TLP Pro 725 Series, TLP Pro 1025 Series and TLP Pro 300M.