Extron NAV Series Expands AV over IP Wallplate Options

The What: Extron has introduced two new NAV encoders, which feature a stylish, decorator-style wallplate design and stream ultra-low latency, high quality video, audio, and Ethernet signals over a 10 Gbps optical Ethernet interface.

Extron NAV Series AVoIP Wallplate (Image credit: Extron)

The What Else: "We're excited to expand our award-winning NAV Series with our new 10G decorator-style wallplate encoders, which feature the industry’s most advanced technology in a stylish, convenient form factor," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "This new wallplate form-factor makes it easy for integrators to elegantly install NAV encoders right where they are needed, in walls, lecterns, floor boxes, or any presentation furniture that accommodates a 3-gang junction box."

The Bottom Line: The new encoders from Extron support streaming real-time, lossless video at resolutions up to 4K@60 Hz with 4:4:4 chroma sampling.