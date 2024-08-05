Extron Is Shipping Its New Compact Audio Matrix Processor

Extron's new digital matrix processor is now shipping. The DMP 44 xi is a compact 4x4 audio mixer featuring digital signal processing with audio signal routing and control. The DMP 44 xi features four line level inputs and outputs, all offering balanced or unbalanced operation. It offers essential audio DSP tools for mixing, routing, and room optimization, such as gain, EQ, and compression. Intuitive configuration using DSP Configurator allows the DMP 44 xi to be quickly and easily set up. The DMP 44 xi is ideal for presentation applications that require line level audio matrix mixing with DSP in a small form factor.

“The retiring DMP 44 LC has been the backbone of countless smaller systems for many years,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The DMP 44 xi is now available to carry on the tradition and is expanded to handle additional applications.”

The DSP built into the DMP 44 xi provides wide dynamic range and utilizes 24‑bit audio converters with 48 kHz sampling to maintain audio signal transparency. Several essential, easy‑to‑configure tools are available: level controls, high and low pass filters, parametric EQ filters, bass and treble shelving filters, compressor, limiter, and ducker.