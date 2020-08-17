Extron Intros LinkLicense for TouchLink Control, TLCA 1 Adapter

The What: Extron has introduced Extron LinkLicense for TouchLink Control and the TLCA 1 TouchLink Control Adapter, solutions designed to transform wall mounts, tabletops, and Cable Cubby TouchLink Pro touchpanels into all-in-one control systems.

The What Else: The Extron TLCA 1 is a TouchLink Control Adapter designed to add traditional control ports to a touchpanel installed with a LinkLicense for TouchLink Control. It features two bidirectional serial ports, one digital input, one IR port, and two relays for control of sources, directly at the touchpanel.

"Integrated touchpanel control systems have many advantages, including simpler system designs and streamlined system deployment," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "Customers looking for a standalone touchpanel control system can simply add LinkLicense for TouchLink Control to unleash the power of Ethernet device control. At that point, if they have the need to add port expansion capabilities, the TLCA 1 is the perfect choice."

The Bottom Line: Extron LinkLicense for TouchLink Control enables users to upgrade a TouchLink Pro touchpanel into a full-featured, standalone control system. With this LinkLicense, you can control your AV devices via Ethernet directly from the Ethernet port on the touchpanel. And, by adding the optional TLCA 1 TouchLink Control Adapter, you can control a broad range of system devices directly from the touchpanel using the variety of ports on the control adapter.