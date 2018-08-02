Extron Introduces Guide to Collaboration System Design

Extron has introduced its Extron Collaboration Systems Design Guide. This guide illustrates how Extron technology can be used to create modern workspaces and meeting rooms that facilitate collaboration.

"With the rise in collaborative environments, AV integrators are facing new challenges and opportunities integrating properly designed and equipped collaborative systems," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Our new Collaboration Systems Design Guide is a comprehensive resource that shows how technology can harness the power of collaboration for successful, effective collaborative meeting spaces."

Inside the Collaboration Systems Design Guide, integrators will find information about room scheduling and AV resource management tools, wired, and wireless AV platforms, and how Extron partners with with leading communications technology providers for system flexibility.

Extron Design Guides are free and available upon request or via PDF download on the Extron website. For more information about the Collaboration Systems Design Guide, or to request a copy, visit https://www.extron.com/technology/landing/collaboration.