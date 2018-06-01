Extron Introduces Compact Modular 4K Videowall Processor

The What: Extron has introduced the Quantum Ultra 305, a 3U, 5-slot card frame that supports any combination of Quantum Ultra input and output cards. The Quantum Ultra 305 features a high-speed video bus with the same Extron HyperLane technology and real-time performance as the 6U, 10-slot Quantum Ultra 610. A single card frame can support multiple output resolutions and screen orientations for simple, flexible system design. RS-232 and Ethernet interfaces allow multiple direct connections for control systems.

The What Else: Quantum Ultra utilizes a modular card-frame architecture that can be populated with input and output cards selected to match source and display requirements. Multiple card frames can be configured and operated as a single system to accommodate any size video wall. Quantum Ultra can accommodate a mixture of display devices with varying resolutions. Features such as output overlap, mullion compensation, output rotation, and custom output resolutions provide compatibility with current and future display devices.

"We're enthusiastic about being able to deliver this new smaller Quantum Ultra video wall processor without sacrificing performance or capabilities," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "With Extron HyperLane technology, powerful processing features, and robust, secure operation, the Quantum Ultra 305 is a powerful yet cost-effective, space-saving solution for small to medium size video walls."

The Bottom Line: The future-ready Extron HyperLane bus delivers real-time performance, has a maximum throughput of 400 Gbps, sufficient to simultaneously carry more than twenty 4K/60 sources with 4:4:4 chroma sampling. It also possesses the bandwidth required to support evolving signal formats, such as 8K,and the higher resolutions, high dynamic range, greater color depth, and expanded color gamut these signals will provide.