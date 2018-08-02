Extron Introduces 5" Tabletop TouchLink Pro Touchpanel

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced the TLP Pro 525T 5" tabletop TouchLink Pro Touchpanel.

The What Else: In addition to the new, high-performance quad-core processor and eight times more memory, it features a high resolution, 800x480 capacitive touchscreen built with scratch and smudge-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass and a distinctive enclosure with a sleek back.

All TouchLink Pro touchpanels can be customized using Extron GUI Designer software. This interface design software offers ready-to-use templates for a variety of rooms and presentation environments. These designs may be used as is, or customized for the application by simply changing individual graphic elements.

The Bottom Line: The TLP Pro 525T accepts the convenience of PoE - Power over Ethernet, which allows it to receive power and communication over a single Ethernet cable. It is ideal for any environment requiring a stylish, tabletop touchpanel with a fully customizable interface.