Extron Goes Green—Check Out These New Drivers

Extron introduced new drivers to power down AV for a greener tomorrow. The new drivers are now available for Pro Series control systems, enabling NAV endpoint PoE control on NETGEAR AVoIP switches.

[4 Topics Trending in Pro AV this Summer]

Global Configurator control system software lets system designers create versatile, and energy efficient NAV systems and slash power consumption by powering down NAV encoders and decoders when they are not in use. Using the new drivers, PoE can be turned on or off for each port of the NETGEAR switch based on time of day, occupancy, or other criteria. Global Configurator works with TouchLink Pro touchpanels, IPCP Pro xi Series control processors, NETGEAR AVoIP switches, along with NAVigator and NAV encoders and decoders to create flexible designs.

“As part of our continuing focus on advancing our sustainability efforts, we’ve created this new GCP driver for NETGEAR AVoIP switches to power down NAV encoders and decoders when they are not in use,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “Extron Pro Series control systems can turn the PoE power off during evenings, weekends, or anytime using a timer, occupancy sensor, or at the touch of a button.”

[The Integration Guide to AVoIP 2024]

NAV systems can be deployed as a high-performance IP-based video and audio matrix, combining the flexibility of an IP-based system with the integration-friendly features found in Extron conventional matrix switchers. Purpose-built to support demanding professional AV applications, the highly scalable and powerful NAV platform enables secure distribution of AV signals to thousands of endpoints.