Extron Announces Promotion of Joe da Silva to Vice President of Marketing

Extron (opens in new tab) announced the promotion of Joe da Silva to the position of vice president of marketing. He will be responsible for setting worldwide marketing strategies in line with overall company objectives.

A 30-year veteran of the company, da Silva has overseen multiple departments at Extron, including manufacturing engineering, quality assurance, and product marketing. As director of product marketing for the last 10 years, he built the department into what it is today and was responsible for establishing its direction and vision.

Joe da Silva (Image credit: Extron)

“Joe’s contributions have had a significant impact on the growth of Extron over these 30 years,” said Andrew Edwards, president of Extron. “With his outstanding leadership strengths, marketing expertise, and business savvy, he is the ideal choice to lead our marketing efforts into the future.”

In addition, da Silva has been instrumental in the evolution of key Extron strategies related to sales, operations, and marketing. In his new role, he will be responsible for bringing the marketing team together to accomplish the company’s initiatives and objectives for the future. With his comprehensive experience and unique skill set, he is well-equipped to drive successful results.

“I am pleased to congratulate Joe on this well-deserved promotion,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “His leadership on strategic initiatives has enabled us to bring products to market more efficiently and positioned us for continued success.”