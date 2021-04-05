Expert Q&A: Which Higher Education Trends Will Outlast the Pandemic? (EdTech Magazine)

"As vaccines offer the promise of a gradual return to normal, colleges and universities are preparing for a post-pandemic future. COVID-19 has radically altered higher education. Some changes are temporary, while others — such as hybrid learning models — may find a permanent place."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the pandemic continues, it can be difficult to know what higher ed will look like on the other side, but it will almost certainly be affected by our collective shift to remote and hybrid models of learning. In this Q&A, EdTech Magazine gets expert-level insight that could help us all chart a path forward.