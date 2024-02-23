Exertis Almo Spring 2024 E4 Experience Comes to D.C. Metro and Chicago

The 2024 E4 Experience from Exertis Almo is right around the corner and will begin in the D.C. Metro area on March 5 and continue to Chicago on April 16. Attendees can expect an entirely new lineup of 10 business and technical AVIXA-certified sessions, three immersive demos focused on AI, XR headsets and drones, and 40-plus exhibitors previewing the newest AV products and services this spring.

The free, one-day traveling education, training and product showcase for integrators, consultants and their end users was a recipient of a 2023 SCN Stellar Service Award for Best In-House Training.

“The beauty of the E4 Experience is that it comes directly to local-area integrators so they don’t have to travel and take extended time away from their projects,” explained Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing and communications, Almo Corporation. “Instead, they can bring clients to a beautiful showroom filled with new, interactive technology and engage with sales engineers to ask questions and take the next step. Integrators tell us that the E4 Experience has been the direct result of new business relationships and new ideas for growth and profitability. They leave charged up and ready to jump back in with a fresh perspective.

“If attendees are looking to earn AVIXA CTS renewal units to maintain their status or if they just want to learn about the latest industry trends and technology, they can partake in a full day of sessions that become more technical from morning to afternoon,” she continued. “Immersive demos, including a Microsoft Teams Room Experience Center, XR Solutions with the newest PICO headsets, and even a live drone simulation, will also be available—along with a few additional surprises.”

New sessions include (each session worth 1 CTS RU for a total of 10 AVIXA CTS Renewal Units):

Keynote: 9 Cool New Products and 4 Cool New Technologies that Will Change AV Forever —Gary Kayye, director and co-founder, The rAVe Agency

—Gary Kayye, director and co-founder, The rAVe Agency Monetizing Digital Signage —Todd Heberlein, business development manager, Exertis Almo

—Todd Heberlein, business development manager, Exertis Almo Navigating the Future: Harnessing AI in Enhanced Collaboration (offered twice) —Amanda Stewart, North America distribution channels, Microsoft Teams Room specialist

—Amanda Stewart, North America distribution channels, Microsoft Teams Room specialist Being Smart About Smart Buildings —Gary Kayye

—Gary Kayye Hybrid Harmony: A Comprehensive Guide to Audio and Video Tools for All Work Scenarios —Sharath Abraham, senior solutions consultant–channel, Jabra

—Sharath Abraham, senior solutions consultant–channel, Jabra Modern Meeting Room Design —Tom Kehr, in-house systems designer and trainer, Exertis Almo

—Tom Kehr, in-house systems designer and trainer, Exertis Almo C What You’re Getting Into: An AV Pro’s Guide to USB Type-C —Joe Cornwall, AV technology evangelist, AVIXA

—Joe Cornwall, AV technology evangelist, AVIXA Basic Acoustics for Meeting Rooms —Tom Kehr

—Tom Kehr An AV Pro’s Guide to Everything Wireless—Joe Cornwall

Additionally, the E4 Experience will include the following live demos:

Microsoft Teams Room Experience Center: Available for the first time at the E4 Experience, the Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) demo moves beyond the AI bandwagon to embark on a journey into the transformative power of AI. Attendees can participate in a live AI-enabled experience that demonstrates how the technology is revolutionizing the way professionals work, communicate, and collaborate.

Available for the first time at the E4 Experience, the Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) demo moves beyond the AI bandwagon to embark on a journey into the transformative power of AI. Attendees can participate in a live AI-enabled experience that demonstrates how the technology is revolutionizing the way professionals work, communicate, and collaborate. XR Solutions Booth: E4 Experience attendees will have the opportunity to try out XR headsets from Exertis Almo’s newest partner, PICO Business to inspire new use cases. The healthcare demo gives the experience of meditation and stretching options to enhance well-being and relaxation in a virtual environment while the corporate demo shows how employees can engage in immersive simulations that enhance communication, leadership and teamwork for a dynamic learning experience.

E4 Experience attendees will have the opportunity to try out XR headsets from Exertis Almo’s newest partner, PICO Business to inspire new use cases. The healthcare demo gives the experience of meditation and stretching options to enhance well-being and relaxation in a virtual environment while the corporate demo shows how employees can engage in immersive simulations that enhance communication, leadership and teamwork for a dynamic learning experience. Drone Solutions Booth: Using a DJI drone, live demos will take place in an outdoor location in Phoenix, AZ, to showcase the Command and Control features of the drone. This demo will be shown on an Absen video wall from the E4 Experience show floor.

The following Exertis Almo partners are showcasing the newest AV products and services at the E4 Experience: Absen, Atlona, Audio-Technica US, Aver Information, Avocor, Barco, Bose Professional, BrightSign, Christie Digital, Comprehensive Connectivity, Epson America, Harman Professional, Hisense USA, INFiLED, Jabra, Kramer Electronics, Legrand AV, Lenovo (new partner), LG, Listen Technologies, Lumens Integration Inc., MAXHUB, NETGEAR, Nureva, Panasonic, Peerless-AV, Philips, Planar Systems, PTZOptics, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sharp, Sony, SpinetiX, ViewSonic, and Yamaha Unified Communications.