Exertis Almo Announces 2024 E4 Experience Schedule

Exertis Almo is helping integrators and resellers plan for success in 2024 now by announcing next year’s scheduled visits for the E4 Experience. Additionally, for the first time in the E4 Experience’s 15-year history, Exertis Almo has opened the opportunity for the industry’s thought leaders to join the E4 Experience speaker circuit by submitting an abstract focused on a must-know 2024 business, trend, technical, DEI or market-focused topic.

Resellers and integrators are encouraged to “save the date” for an E4 Experience, coming to the following locations in 2024:

DC Metro Area, March 5

Chicago, IL, April 16

Boston, MA, Sept. 10

Anaheim, CA, Oct. 8

Honored with a 2023, SCN Stellar Service Award, the E4 Experience is a free, one-day traveling education, training and product showcase for Exertis Almo resellers, integrators, consultants, and their end users.

“If we fail to plan, then we inevitably plan to fail—that’s why it’s so important to save the date for the next E4 Experience in your area,” said Almo Corporation’s vice president of marketing and communications Melody Craigmyle. “Year after year, we hear success stories about how our E4 Experience attendees made connections that led to new jobs, new sales and new product lines that have enabled them to advance their professions. It is absolutely a career-advancing experience.

[Editorial: Are You E4 Experienced?]

“For the first time, we have created a call for submissions to expand our E4 Experience accredited education circuit. We are looking for the best and brightest thought leaders to join our all-star team of educators. The is an extraordinary chance to shine and share your expertise on the most pertinent topics that AV integrators and resellers need to know about to continue growing in the dynamic world of AV.”