Exertis Almo 2023 E4 Experience Program Kicks Off in Dallas March 7

It’s been said that no two experiences are ever the same at an Exertis Almo E4 Experience and the 2023 program, set to kick off in Dallas on March 7, is bringing a host of new professionals, education, and products to ensure attendees create their own customized day. Additionally, for the first time in the 14-year history of the E4 Experience, Exertis Almo has opened registration for all four 2023 E4 Experience events.

The E4 Experience features a showroom packed with the newest AV gear in use—making it a perfect place for integrators to bring their end users—along with a stacked lineup of enriching AVIXA CTS-certified business, technical and trend sessions.

The following E4 Experiences are open for registration:

“The best part about an E4 Experience is that it’s an individual experience," said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing and communications for Almo Corporation. "Attendees create their own paths, which often lead to new connections and business, additional knowledge and credentials, and inspiration that guides them to the next level in their careers. We’ve opened registration for all four E4 Experiences so attendees have the opportunity to plan ahead by adding the day-long events into their schedules now.”

"Everything is always bigger in Texas and that includes the venue where we'll host the first 2023 E4 Experience, which is complete with an all-new educational curriculum, new exhibitors, and the newest products, some of which were just introduced at ISE," said Craigmyle adding that E4 Experience Dallas is the first E4 since the announcement about EVP/COO Sam Taylor's retirement and Dan Smith named as his successor. Both Taylor and Smith will attend E4 Experience Dallas.

E4 Experience Dallas Education

AV instructor Gary Kayye is debuting an all-new keynote, entitled Eight Cool New Products and Five New Technologies That Will Change the AV Industry Forever, which is billed as a forward-thinking discussion about up-and-coming technologies and how they could change the way we do everything.

Additional sessions, led by the industry’s most well-known, highly influential educators, such as Tom Kehr, in-house system and design trainer for Exertis Almo and Tom Stimson, executive coach for The Stimson Group, are worth AVIXA CTS Renewal Units (RUs), and enable attendees to enrich their education through expert insight. Some of the available sessions include:

Official E4 Experience Live Show Floor Tour

How to Conduct a Needs Analysis

What the Marketplace is Telling You About Your Strategy and What to Do

DEI Roundtable

The MTR (Microsoft Teams Rooms) Effect

New E4 Experience Exhibitors

Exertis Almo welcomes audio specialists Audio Technica and Sennheiser to the E4 Experience. E4 Dallas is also the first to feature a team of drafting and engineering experts since Exertis Almo announced its acquisition of Caddrillion.

Other E4 Experience Dallas exhibitors include, Atlona, Avocor, B-Tech AV Mounts, Barco, Bose Professional, BrightSign LLC, Comprehensive Connectivity Company, Epson America, Harman Professional, Jabra, Kramer, Kramer Electronics, Legrand AV, LG, Listen Technologies, Lumens Integration, Inc., Mimo Monitors, NETGEAR, Nureva, Panasonic, Philips, Planar Systems, ScreenBeam, Sennheiser, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Sony, SpinetiX, tvONE, Viewsonic, Visionect, WyreStorm, and Yamaha UC.