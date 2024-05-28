Executive Q&A: On Point and On Budget

SCN: How long have you been with this company, and what are your responsibilities?

Bill Thrasher: I have been with AV-Tech for 15 years. I’m currently the COO, overseeing all sales and operations of the business. My experience in the AV industry extends over 27 years, having grown up immersed in it and involved in every aspect of the industry and its various vertices.

SCN: What advice do you give clients to help them achieve meeting equity?

BT: To achieve meeting equity, I advise clients to prioritize audio optimization, as it's crucial for communication, and to understand that while budget constraints may lead to simpler video setups, investing in advanced systems can enhance the experience significantly.

SCN: Are huddle rooms still a thing—and if so, how have they evolved?

BT: Huddle rooms continue to be highly utilized, evolving to serve as private offices or for dual-screen applications, enhancing functionality for co-presentations and data examination, with multi-screen setups becoming essential.

SCN: Is the 21:9 display trend still growing?

BT: Regarding the 21:9 display trend, I personally find it lacking due to the need for larger displays to accommodate the reduced content space, suggesting that a 32:9 or dual 16:9 setup provides a better experience without compromising room functionality.

SCN: I know we tend to focus on technology, but how important is the furniture to your workplace hybrid solutions?

BT: Furniture plays a critical role in workplace hybrid solutions, often prioritized at the expense of AV system functionality, highlighting the ongoing challenge of balancing form and function in these environments.

SCN: AI is the buzzword these days, but what do most clients get wrong about the technology?

BT: Many clients misunderstand AI technology, often expecting a single solution to suffice indefinitely, not aligning IT and AV teams, which can lead to operational challenges and overlook the essential human element in AV tech.

SCN: When it comes to live events, how has AV-Tech Media Solutions dealt with the recent challenges of hiring and retaining talent?

BT: To address hiring and talent retention challenges for live events, AV-Tech Media Solutions focuses on developing internal talent, staffing flexibility based on event and client needs, and relying on a robust pool of contract experts.

SCN: Has the live event market slowed down or is it continuing its post-pandemic surge?

BT: The live event market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the demand for in-person experiences and the significant role of production value, indicating continued expansion in this sector.

SCN: Sustainable Pro AV solutions: Mostly a must-have or just a nice-to-have for your clients?

BT: Sustainability in Pro AV solutions is not always a priority for our clients, with initiatives sometimes sidelined despite improvements in products that incorporate sustainable features and design.

SCN: You get approached by a potential new client to upgrade their corporate space for their hybrid workforce. What are the first questions you ask and why?

BT: When approached by a potential new client for upgrading their corporate space, I would ask what they aim to achieve with the technology to understand their expectations for connected experiences and inquire about their budget.

SCN: What’s the next big trend for the Pro AV industry?

BT: The next big trend in the Pro AV industry is the increasing separation from IT, despite ongoing synergies, as AV requires unique expertise in upgrade support and implementation that IT teams may not fully accommodate.