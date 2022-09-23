Exclusive: Epiphan Connect Pre-launch Interview

I got to spend some time with Epiphan (opens in new tab)'s VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani ahead of the official launch on September 27, of Epiphan Connect.

When I received a Microsoft Teams meeting request for a video interview with Epiphan's VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani, I was delighted to learn that the team at Epiphan was going to be creating the video for me to use. Let me explain.

I am backing up for a minute. Usually, when I post video interviews, I record them through Zoom or Google Meet (the video meeting platform Future uses). The "gallery view" and "speaker view" are the only options for making it feel like the production isn't created through a platform that's not made for a professional look, let alone broadcast quality. Then I bring the file into Adobe Premiere Pro, edit the pretty static-looking video, and add my intro and outro slides.

For the interview with Milani, I sent Epiphan an AVT background and a logo. Everything appeared as usual when I entered the Microsoft Teams video conference call. But what was happening on the back end, well, for me, seemed like magic when I received the final video. Epiphan sent the video file to me, and all I did was add my intro slide.

"What we're doing is we're extracting the video and audio via the cloud in full-HD, isolated," Milani said. "That's now going into a tool that we're pre-recording it and creating a live stream simultaneously."

Check out the video interview below for a much more detailed and engaging description of Epiphan Connect, the cloud-based tool that makes broadcast-quality live streaming more accessible through the convenience and familiarity of Microsoft Teams.

The official launch of Epiphan Connect is Tuesday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Join the launch party here (opens in new tab).

[ Epiphan Connects Videoconferencing, Broadcasts with Microsoft Teams (opens in new tab) ]