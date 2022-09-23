Exclusive: Epiphan Connect Pre-launch Interview

By Cindy Davis
Ahead of the official launch of Epiphan Connect on September 27, AVT's Cindy Davis interviewed Epiphan's VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani for a sneak peek.

AVT Sneak Peek of Epiphan Connect with Nic Milani (Image credit: Future)

I got to spend some time with Epiphan (opens in new tab)'s VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani ahead of the official launch on September 27, of Epiphan Connect.

When I received a Microsoft Teams meeting request for a video interview with Epiphan's VP of Marketing and Business Development, Nic Milani, I was delighted to learn that the team at Epiphan was going to be creating the video for me to use. Let me explain. 

I am backing up for a minute. Usually, when I post video interviews, I record them through Zoom or Google Meet (the video meeting platform Future uses). The "gallery view" and "speaker view" are the only options for making it feel like the production isn't created through a platform that's not made for a professional look, let alone broadcast quality. Then I bring the file into Adobe Premiere Pro, edit the pretty static-looking video, and add my intro and outro slides. 

For the interview with Milani, I sent Epiphan an AVT background and a logo. Everything appeared as usual when I entered the Microsoft Teams video conference call. But what was happening on the back end, well, for me, seemed like magic when I received the final video. Epiphan sent the video file to me, and all I did was add my intro slide. 

"What we're doing is we're extracting the video and audio via the cloud in full-HD, isolated," Milani said. "That's now going into a tool that we're pre-recording it and creating a live stream simultaneously."

Check out the video interview below for a much more detailed and engaging description of Epiphan Connect, the cloud-based tool that makes broadcast-quality live streaming more accessible through the convenience and familiarity of Microsoft Teams.

The official launch of Epiphan Connect is Tuesday, September 27, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Join the launch party here (opens in new tab)

Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.