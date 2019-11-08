Evolving Security to Meet Students' Digital Expectations (Campus Technology)

"Colleges and universities today are facing an unprecedented number of cybersecurity threats. One might say they are a magnet for malicious activity: A report from IBM X-Force found that attackers are drawn to the education sector because of the large amount of personally identifiable information on students, faculty and organizations that higher education institutions collect."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Managing campus networks today is no small task, especially as hacking efforts continually evolve. Read how St. Edward's University in Austin is working to both meet student expectations and keep campus data secure.