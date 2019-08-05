Evidence increases for reading on paper instead of screens (The Hechinger Report)

"Virginia Clinton prefers to read on a screen. Her love affair with digital texts began when she was a new mother, juggling the workload of a young academic with diapers and feedings. 'I have warm, fuzzy memories of walking my babies to sleep and reading one-handed on my phone,' Clinton said."—Source: The Hechinger Report

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could reading on screens impede comprehension? This study suggests that student retain more when reading on paper. But that doesn't mean we should trop the tech in favor of printed material. Students need to build their screen reading skills and learn to control their behavior and deal with distraction on digital devices.