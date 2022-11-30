Everything You Need to Know about the New Christie Griffyn Series Projector

Christie (opens in new tab) launched its new Griffyn Series projector the Christie Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser 3DLP projector. The Griffyn 4K35-RGB is a small and light high-brightness RGB pure laser projector, delivering 36,500 lumens in an all-in-one compact design, weighing only 179 pounds (81 kg.).

Designed for demanding large-scale venues and applications including live events, projection mapping, and theme parks, the Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projector can operate as low as 44dBA in quiet mode. Coupled with RGB pure laser illumination, which produces greater than 98% of the Rec.2020 color space, colors are rich and true to life, and audiences are immersed in vivid, bright visuals, without distraction.

“The new Griffyn 4K35-RGB pure laser projector features our latest advancements including TruLife+ electronics, which eliminates the hassle of removable options cards with ‘all-in’ connectivity,” said Joel St-Denis, director of product management, Christie. “And with electronic color convergence (ECC), convergence can be adjusted via the remote for perfect color alignment.” Additionally, the Griffyn 4K35-RGB can operate on single-phase 200-240 VAC at full brightness, or 100-120 VAC at a reduced brightness, increasing the operational life of the projector.

Griffyn 4K35-RGB features integrated Christie Twist for warping and blending and is compatible with Christie Mystique, Christie’s automated camera-based alignment and recalibration solution to quickly install, align, calibrate and maintain multi-projection systems, removing hours of painstaking work.

For applications that require higher frame rates, including themed attractions, optional Mirage and Mirage Pro upgrades offer 120Hz at 4K resolution or up to 480Hz at 2K resolution, respectively.