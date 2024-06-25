Everything to Know About the ‘LG Business Cloud’ Platform

At InfoComm 2024, LG Business Solutions USA debuted its new powerful web-application platform that puts the power of LG’s Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions under one roof called LG Business Cloud.

LG Business Cloud enables customers to establish a highly secure common point of access for their LG digital signage devices using a straightforward, one-time sign-up process. User privilege, access control and single sign-on (SSO), license management, site and location structure are all designed to be easy to use yet flexible for the largest deployment.

The LG Business Cloud is a multi-service SaaS cloud platform that provides integrators and business owners simple access to the capabilities of LG ConnectedCare, LG Pro:Centric Cloud, LG Pro:Centric Stay and LG SuperSign Cloud. By eliminating the need to install and manage on-site servers and software running on the servers, each service helps businesses further reduce up-front costs and long-term maintenance requirements.

Let's take a brief look at each solution:

LG SuperSign Cloud is a content management system (CMS) designed to boost a retailer’s digital signage campaigns by providing “anywhere, anytime” control of content, remote control of individual displays or the entire network of displays to set on/off scheduling and make real-time changes to content. The software enables easy uploading and distribution of content as well as expert-level editing tools, including music selection.

LG Pro:Centric Stay offers short-term rental property managers and owners a powerful cloud-based TV content distribution and management solution, using powerful tools to create personalized guest experiences for on-premises TVs. The platform makes these capabilities available to virtually any size short-term rental hosts to multinational "staycation" businesses.

LG ConnectedCare is a network manager's best friend, offering tools to ensure consistent operation of the entire network of displays regardless of deployment size or variety of displays. This is an active monitoring service that automatically sends alert emails to preset recipients for more than 20 common operations errors and enables remote adjustments to resolve issues and fine tune device settings.