'Everyone' must prepare for university cyberattacks, says FBI agent (EdScoop)

"'Everyone' should be involved in preparations for cyberattacks, including senior university leaders who lack technical expertise, speakers said during a virtual event Wednesday hosted by the University of California."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Safeguarding institutions from cyberattacks isn't just the work of IT teams -- the broader campus community, including university leaders, all play important roles. "Your IT professionals can help you quantify the risks that you’re facing, but then it’s up to the leaders and the business leaders then to weigh up what do those metrics mean," notes Rachael Nava, chief operating officer at the University of California.