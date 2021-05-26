Equipson Introduces ENTAR Loudspeaker Range

The What: Work Pro Audio, the installation and pro audio division of Spanish manufacturer Equipson, is launching the ENTAR Series, a new range of two-way professional loudspeakers aimed at the installation and live sound markets. The product name combines the words ENTertainment and ARchitectural, reflecting their ability to deal with the demands of these different applications. Both passive and active speakers are included, in a variety of different sizes. All models are manufactured from high-density plywood and their construction and shape makes them ideally suited to light PA duties. They are also useful as stage monitors or for front, side or rear fill.

The What Else: The ENTAR Series has four two-way passive loudspeaker models offering a choice of eight-, 10-, 12- or 15-inch woofers. Power outputs range from 400W to 600W.

The Series also includes three active models equipped with Class D amplifiers and either 10-, 12- or 15-inch woofers. Each of these loudspeakers has a controllable DSP that includes EQ presets, location presets (Pole, Monitor, Bracket), selectable HPF filter, Shelving EQs, limiter and front LED mode (on, off, limiter). Active models also include a volume knob and line/mic and link/mix switches. All loudspeakers in the series are finished in black and have black steel grilles.

The Bottom Line: The ENTAR Series is in essence an update of Equipson’s MING range spurred by customer feedback. With a new design and better quality components, ENTAR gives customers an attractive, up-to-date range of competitively priced, high performing loudspeakers.