Epson Showcases Projector Solutions at Almo Professional A/V 2017 E4 AV Tour

Epson will demonstrate its high-lumen and large-venue laser projectors, meeting room and interactive display solutions at the Almo Professional A/V E4 AV tour in Irvine on Oct. 3.



Epson will be highlighting its Pro L1405U, PowerLite 2265U, BrightLink Pro 1470Ui, and Pro G7000-Series with hands-on demos and in-depth information about its advanced 3LCD light engine, interactive displays resulting in impactful presentations, and the future of laser projection.

The Pro L1405U is designed for rental and staging, as well as permanent large venue installations. This large-venue projector combines a laser light source and 3LCD technology for powerful images. The Pro L1405U features native WUXGA performance with Epson’s 4K Enhancement Technology1, and 8,000 lumens of white brightness and 8,000 lumens of color brightness2, to deliver sharp image quality, even in well-lit environments. Offering diverse connectivity options, remote management and control tools, and 360-degree installation flexibility, this projector is made for environments and areas where longevity and image quality combined make a difference. In addition, with the zero-offset ultra short-throw ELPLX01 lens featuring a 0.35 throw ratio, the Pro L1405U can be installed just inches from a screen or wall and is an ideal solution in narrow spaces and rear-projection applications.

The PowerLite 2265U meeting room projector is for business meetings, large boardrooms, lecture halls, classrooms, and houses of worship. Designed for ease-of-use, the PowerLite 2265U includes up to 5,500 lumens of color brightness and 5,500 lumens of white brightness2, in addition to full HD 1080p support and comes equipped with enterprise level wireless security, and features a full interface for multiple connections and installation flexibility.

The BrightLink Pro 1470Ui is the world’s first interactive 3LCD laser display for corporate use and works on flat surfaces, transforming it into an interactive finger and touch enabled digital whiteboard. The BrightLink Pro 1470Ui offers a 100-inch display size to enhance and provide better readability for increased productivity and collaboration.