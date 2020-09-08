Epson Ships New PowerLite Classroom, Meeting Room Projectors

The What: Epson has announced the availability of eight new projectors designed for K-12 classrooms and small to medium-sized conference rooms. The PowerLite E20, X49, W49, 118, 119W, 982W, 992F, and 1288 range from budget-friendly, network-ready classroom projectors to wireless, portable meeting room solutions.

The What Else: Leveraging Epson’s 3LCD technology and up to 4,200 lumens of equal color and white brightness, the new models project up to 350 inches of content with split screen capabilities for side-by-side viewing. Designed with convenience and durability in mind, the projectors include advanced network connectivity options for remote management and multi-device integration and deliver up to 17,000 hours of lamp life for less maintenance.

Select models feature the Epson iProjection app with a built-in moderator function that allows up to 50 users to connect and simultaneously display content from up to four devices. With Miracast technology and built-in wireless with enterprise-level security, the PowerLite 992F and 1288 models can connect with a laptop, tablet, or smartphone and mirror HD content for flexible on-the-go projection.

“As educators look for new ways to enhance virtual lessons and companies explore how to provide better visibility in more spread-out conference rooms, Epson focuses on designing accessible technologies that adapt to current display needs and help drive productivity and engagement,” said Veronika Knight, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “Compatible with a wide range of devices and widely-used software, the new models deliver big, bright, easy-to-read presentations and offer simple projection tools for easy integration into today’s corporate and education environments.”

The Bottom Line: The new lineup offers high-quality audio, enhanced connectivity, and widescreen options with most models for enriched presentations and increased engagement in today’s virtual sessions and more spread out classes and conference rooms. Combining high-quality visuals with flexible display capabilities, the projectors support versatile and captivating projection in a variety of environments without the commitment to one location, unlike permanent flat panel options.

The PowerLite E20, X49, W49, 118, 119W, and 982W are available now. The PowerLite 1288 will be available in late September and the PowerLite 992F will be available in October.