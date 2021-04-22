Epson Expands SMB Lineup With Three New Business Projectors

The What: Epson has introduced three new business projectors—the EX5280, Pro EX7280, and EX9230—designed for hybrid and corporate workspaces.

The What Else: The Pro EX7280, EX9230, and EX5280 offer up to 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness and accept Full HD content to deliver crisp, detailed, professional-quality presentations, spreadsheets, and videos—even in well-lit spaces. From home offices to videoconference rooms, these compact projectors display big-screen images up to 300 inches from nearly any location, using Epson’s proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology.

The projectors also offer easy connection to videoconferencing tools and streaming devices, such as Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast, through the HDMI ports, enabling professionals to easily collaborate and share presentations and stream movies, TV shows, and more during downtime.

“Having the proper communication and technology tools is crucial for today’s corporate and hybrid work environments,” said Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. “Professionals crave bigger displays to be able to easily view all image and video content as well as those tuning in from home, ultimately enhancing collaboration and participation. The expanded EX-Series offer big, bright displays and more versatility for the work hard, play hard professional.”

The Bottom Line: As business professionals alternate between the office and home, having versatile display tools is invaluable when it comes to keeping teams engaged and productive. Designed for quick setup with easy image adjustments and convenient controls, the new additions to the Epson EX-Series enable engaging presentations from virtually anywhere.