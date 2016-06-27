Epson Pro G7000 Projectors Now Shipping

Epson announced the new Epson Pro G7000-Series large venue projectors are now shipping. The new Pro G7000-Series features increased brightness and motorized lenses with up to 8,000 lumens of color brightness and 8,000 lumens of white brightness1 for superior image quality. Featuring the world’s first zero-offset ultra short-throw lens with 0.35 throw ratio, the Pro G-Series is ideal for large venues like auditoriums, lecture halls and board rooms. The complete line of Pro G7000-Series projectors includes Pro G7905U, Pro G7500U, Pro G7400U, Pro G7200W, Pro G7000W, Pro G7805 and Pro G7100 models and is now available for purchase through authorized Epson resellers.



“My customers require high brightness, advanced connectivity and exceptional image quality for their large venue installations, which is why the Epson Pro G7000-Series is our top recommendation in lamp based projectors,” said Ted Bollinger, president, TV Specialists. “The color and detail that these projectors put out is truly amazing. The Epson Pro G7000-Series can reproduce crisp color with a richness and accuracy that is hard to find in most projectors. We can always count on Epson to raise the bar when it comes to delivering the world's best large venue projector solutions.”

“We deliver superior projection solutions that our customers have come to expect by understanding their needs and purposely improving image quality, adding new features such as 4K Enhancement Technology and motorized lenses, as well as promising ease-of-use and reliability,” said Phong Phanel, product manager of large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. “The Pro G-Series continues to be our best-selling large venue projectors.”

Epson projectors offer 3x higher color brightness2 than competitive 1-chip DLP models to ensure colorful images. The Pro G7000-Series 3-chip 3LCD projectors are ideal for large venues, including events staging, auditoriums and sanctuaries. Additional features include ten optional interchangeable lenses, versatile connectivity, emulation, 4K enhancement technology, projection capabilities and collaboration features.