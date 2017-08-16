Epson Introduces PowerLite 1200-Series Wireless and Portable Projectors

Epson announced the PowerLite 1286 and 1266 – two new wireless, portable projectors that feature big, bright imagery and enable fast, easy setup in small and medium sized meeting rooms. In addition, the high-end PowerLite 1286 is Full HD and offers wireless screen mirroring from a smartphone or streaming device with Miracast.



“Epson continues to lead the meeting room projector industry segment through constant technology innovation at every price point,” said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. “With the ability to display large, bright images, combined with the latest connectivity features, the new PowerLite 1200-Series ensures ease-of-use and productivity.”

Epson projectors feature 3-chip technology for up to 3x Higher Color Brightness2 and up to 3x Wider Color Gamut3 than competitive DLP projectors – delivering remarkable color accuracy. The PowerLite 1200-Series supports advanced wired and wireless solutions – including MHL and HDMI – allowing users to project presentations from laptops, mobile and streaming devices1. The PowerLite 1266 offers WXGA resolution, and the PowerLite 1286 features WUXGA Full HD resolution, enabling Full HD-quality content for each projector. In addition, both models provide 3,600 lumens of color brightness and 3,600 lumens of white brightness4 for more accurate colors and sharp image resolution, even in well-lit rooms.

