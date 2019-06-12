Epson BrightLink Ultra-Short-Throw Laser Displays for Education and Corporate

The What: Epson’s BrightLink 1485Fi and the BrightLink 1480Fi ultra-short-throw interactive laser displays provide an exceptional productivity and collaboration tool for classrooms and meeting rooms. Leveraging a virtually maintenance-free laser light source, these ultra-short-throw, 1080p Full HD laser displays offer 16:6 widescreen display options for turning virtually any flat surface into an instant, ultra-wide interactive digital whiteboard.

Epson BrightLink 1485Fi

The What Else: Offering 5,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, the new BrightLink models offer either a 100-inch 16:9 or new ultra-wide 120-inch 16:6 display, delivering up to 4,732 square inches of bright, true-to-life images for impactful presentations, even in well-lit rooms. The ultra-short-throw BrightLink 1485Fi and 1480Fi provide one-step calibration of touch and interactive pens to turn virtually any flat surface into an instant interactive digital whiteboard. A wall-mounted control panel allows for power control, source switching, and supports HDBaseT connectivity, reducing the number of cables between a computer and the projector to a single cable for image, audio and interactivity.

Featuring enterprise-level security via integrated wireless networking, users can save, print and email content directly from the interactive laser display, and wirelessly share content simultaneously from multiple devices with Miracast. Users can connect two networked BrightLink 1485Fi models together for sharing one interactive canvas.

Epson’s laser technology delivers remarkable color accuracy, easy setup and up to 20,000 hours of laser light source for a virtually maintenance-free solution. The new BrightLink models include a one-year subscription to SMART Learning Suite for education customers.

The Bottom Line: The Epson BrightLink 1485Fi and BrightLink 1480Fi are expected to be available in late October 2019. The BrightLink 1480Fi is the replacement model for existing BrightLink users, as it is compatible with current BrightLink mount systems. The BrightLink 1485Fi requires a new mount system and intended for new BrightLink users. The interactive laser displays come with a limited three-year warranty with next-business-day replacement, including free shipping both ways.