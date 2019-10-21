Entries for SCN Top 50 2019 Due This Friday

Entries for the annual SCN Top 50 list are due this Friday, Oct. 25 by 11:59 p.m. ET.

The self-submitted SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list is based on each company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total revenue for the current year. To be eligible for Top 50 consideration, the firm's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation must account for more than 50 percent of its total revenue.

Winners will be recognized in the December 2019 issue of Systems Contractor News.

To submit your firm's entry for the 2019 SCN Top 50, visit bit.ly/Top50Submission.