Enterprise Connect to Hold Virtual Sessions Next Week

Enterprise Connect is hosting a three-day Virtual Program from March 30–April 1, the dates the show was originally scheduled to take place in Orlando.

(Image credit: Enterprise Connect)

The program will feature a selection of popular breakout sessions in webinar format, led by some of the industry’s most respected independent analysts and consultants. The virtual show will also include video addresses from thought leaders who were slated to deliver keynotes at Enterprise Connect, including Sri Srinivasan of Cisco, Stewart Butterfield of Slack, and Anthony Bartolo of Avaya.

To learn more and register, click here.