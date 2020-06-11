Enplug Unveils Digital Signage Tools to Aid Returns to Work

The What: Enplug has unveiled a suite of new digital signage tools and visual assets to help organizations safely return to work as COVID-related restrictions begin to ease. Now more than ever, digital signage plays an integral role in keeping people safe as they resume everyday activities with new hygiene and social distancing guidelines brought on by the pandemic.

The What Else: The new tools include Screen Savers to maintain seamless communication as employees alternate between working from home and in the office; Priority Play to immediately override scheduled content with important health and safety updates—a key element of improving compliance and mitigating risk; and Enplug Pulse, to help reduce exposure and risk by ensuring IT staff can take the pulse of the digital signage network remotely, at any time.

Enplug Targeting makes it possible to schedule and automatically update content to display for specific audiences in multiple locations, and at different times of day; this capability is particularly relevant to organizations managing variations in health guidelines across different geographic regions.

“Organizations of all sizes now face the common challenge of resuming operations in a way that prioritizes the safety of every student, employee, customer, or visitor who enters a facility,” said Enplug CEO Nanxi Liu. “Digital displays are an immediate and effective way to communicate important safety information to ensure organizations do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and secure the ongoing, long-term wellbeing of these stakeholders.”

The Bottom Line: Reopening businesses, educational institutions, and other facilities is contingent on organizations’ ability to effectively publish important safety reminders to keep occupants safe and healthy. Enplug’s cloud-based digital signage software platform is designed to make it easier for business leaders and communications professionals to communicate important operational updates, social distancing guidelines, and compliance information in real time. The company’s extensive library of freely available templates empowers organizations to determine when and where information is displayed, with the ability to update content in real time via API or an affiliated spreadsheet.

Enplug users have the added benefit of using the company’s COVID-19 Safety App to help keep customers and employees safe, as well as Enplug’s Coronavirus News App to keep people up-to-date with the latest coronavirus news from Reuters.