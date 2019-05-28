Enormous Digital Display Showcases Work of Renowned Artist JR at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

Sensory Interactive has helped the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) unveil a new installation by internationally recognized artist JR—celebrating the city's extraordinary and diverse people on a state-of-the-art, 107-foot-long digital canvas.

To create the piece, The Chronicles of San Francisco, JR set up a mobile studio in 22 locations around the city, where he filmed, photographed, and interviewed more than 1,200 people from across San Francisco's multifaceted communities. In the completed work, a digital mural scrolls across the enormous LED display, bringing together the faces and untold stories of everyday people.

Sensory Interactive provided design, technical specification, procurement, and project management services for the display, and it was manufactured and installed by SNA Displays.

Watch a time-lapse video of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art LED Display Installation.

"The affordability, reliability, and flexibility of large-scale LED surfaces have reached the point where LED is a realistic alternative to projection systems for video art in many museums," said Sensory Interactive managing director Christopher Graefe. "This is giving museums the ability to bring video art out of the traditional darkened room and into wide-open spaces like the Roberts Family Gallery at SFMOMA. We think we're seeing the beginning of a trend toward more of these types of high-profile installations."

Presented in SFMOMA's soaring Roberts Family Gallery, The Chronicles of San Francisco runs for approximately one year. The exhibition is free and accessible to the public.