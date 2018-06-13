EM Acoustics Introduces HALO-A Large Format Line Array

The What: EM Acoustics released the HALO Arena large format line array system to the North American market.

The What Else: The HALO-A utilizes a proprietary patent-pending emulation manifold, which combines the energy of four 3.4-inch diaphragm, 1.4-inch exit compressions drivers into a plane-wave array. This assembly gives not only a significant moving area for the high frequency section but also provides twice the headroom of comparable systems.

The HF section is flanked by a pair of high power 3.5-inch voice coil, 12-inch neodymium low frequency transducers. These two drive units combined with optimally-tuned low turbulence porting and generous cabinet volume ensure HALO-A has a low frequency performance to match the highs.

The Bottom Line: The larger HALO-A follows the same core design as the more compact HALO-C providing the EM Acoustics “maximum headroom” design approach that ensures consistency of performance regardless of SPL level. The compact enclosure (14.3/362 x 40.2/1020 x 24.4/619 in/mm) and low weight (145.2/66 lbs/kg) translates into less truck space used and smaller motors required.