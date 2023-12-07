elektraLite Releases the Aero—What You Need to Know

elektraLite has launched its new professional-grade moving light fixture known as the Aero. Designed with churches, schools, theaters, performing arts centers, and other environments requiring a mover, Aero is powered by a 350-watt COB single-source LED delivering a balanced Cool White (6500K) color temperature and CRI of 95.

The Aero is a full‐featured tool that is compact enough for tight spaces but bright enough for large stages where strong intensity, reliability, and diversity are necessary. The fixture’s superior lensing ensures that light output is high and devoid of troublesome hot spots, while its liquid-cooled engines provide near-silent operation ideal for quiet spaces.

The new mover also features three dichroics per wheel that offer a palette of colors: Deep blues, deep reds, and greens are there, plus a CTO filter, on a separate channel, for color temperature changes.

It is equipped with nine interchangeable static gobos and seven interchangeable rotating gobos. The rotating gobos are also indexable on a separate channel to give maximum accuracy in positioning. Additional standout features of the Aero include, a rotating five‐way prism, iris, frost filter, and strobe. Zoom (4-35 degrees) and focus both have normal and fine controls for complete accuracy, while the dimmer also has a channel dedicated to different types of dimmer curves.

The new fixture offers 540 degrees of pan and 270 degrees of tilt, with fine-tuning channels. Control is achieved via a choice of 5-pin or 3-pin XLRs for hardwired DMX, or built-in wireless DMX. There are also “locks” on both pan and tilt for transportation purposes.

The Aero’s Remote Device Management (RDM) and Micro C socket for an external power source, such as a mobile phone or external battery, also allow lighting designers and operators to set DMX channel assignments and set up menus without AC power. This is an obvious advantage when setting up menus for a truss full of fixtures.