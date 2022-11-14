elektraLite Illuminates the Message at the 2022 Experience Conference

When church worship leaders, praise teams, pastors, worship musicians, and their tech teams need to know what’s new and share their knowledge and concerns about how technology can best help communicate their message, there’s nothing like the Experience Conference. Held at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, FL, this year, the annual event hosts hundreds of leaders from around the country and across denominational lines at what has become one of the largest creative arts and worship conferences in America. There, they can connect in community with one another and become better equipped with key communications and entertainment resources.

(Image credit: elektraLite)

This year, EC22 saw a diverse lineup of familiar Christian speakers and musicians, including Contemporary Christian music megastar Chris Tomlin, Cody Carnes, Jonathan Traylor, Chidima Ubah (from Passion City Church), We Are Messengers, TaRanda Greene, Chris Brown (Elevation Worship), Jason Ingram, Matt Maher, David Leonard, DOE, and more. They also experienced some pretty amazing lighting effects, courtesy of AE Global Media, which brought state-of-the-art elektraLite fixtures as part of the audio, video, and lighting systems it deployed at the event. Specifically, a dozen elektraLite Stingray Variable White (VW) Profiles were used as broadcast key lights, 16 elektraBar linear strip fixtures were purposed as vibrantly colorful “eye candy” set pieces, and eight 30,000-plus lumen output Audience Blinder warm lights instantly got attendees on their feet and into the mood.

(Image credit: elektraLite)

"The technology is important at the Experience Conference, but it takes a backseat to the intent of the event, which is about community for the house-of-worship market,” explained Dale Barr, creative director for Charlotte, NC-based AE Global Media. “This was our second year at the event and our purpose was to partner with leaders in worship technology to show how new technologies in lighting can help them, but also to help them put on a great show. elektraLite lets us do both.”

To that end, AE Global Media was on hand for all four days of the event, including running as many as four classes on technology for worship and dispensing advice at their booth as well as providing the audio, video, and lighting for the main stage, which also included deploying a DiGiCo Quantum338 console as the house desk. (AE Global Media also supervised the live recording of Tomlin’s new single “Holy Forever,” and the video from the event was broadcast on The Kelly Clarkson Show.)

(Image credit: elektraLite)

The elektraLite fixtures gave the event’s music performances a high-end concert feel, but Barr said their educational agenda included conveying how those same fixtures elevated the experience in a very cost-effective manner. “The house-of-worship market is extremely budget sensitive, and what this niche market can accomplish with elektraLite lighting is pretty significant. It opens the door to a very high-end lighting experience.”

Barr singled out the Stingray fixture in particular for its ability to create an exciting atmosphere for what he says is far less than any other ellipsoidal on the market. “elektraLite is much more cost-effective than any other brand that performs at this level, but you’re also getting what attracted us to them in the first place, which is their highly personal support and sales systems, which are excellent,” he said. “That combination of great lighting at an affordable cost and great support is exactly what the house-of-worship market needs.”