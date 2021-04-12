Electrosonic Launches New Company Website

Electrosonic, no. 11 on the 2020 SCN Top 50, is inviting its customers and partners to explore its new website.

The new electrosonic.com is designed to provide an engaging user experience with simplified navigation and enhanced visual design, showcasing rich experiential technology solutions. Developed with a focus on experiential technology in mind, the site includes many new elements to help customers and partners quickly and easily navigate the site to experience what’s possible.

Some of the new features include:

Look-ahead navigation optimized to reduce the numbers of user clicks to navigate the website

Embedded audiovisual elements that enable customers and prospects to quickly narrow down the core elements of the experiential technology solution

Simplified sales and technical support to expedite response time and enhance customer/partner satisfaction

Responsive design allowing the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices experiences

Easier to find customer-centric marketing collateral, project profiles, and videos

“I am thrilled about the new website, which marks our journey to help customers and partners to identify innovative technology solutions that augment their day-to-day experiences where people live, work, and play," said Maurizio Capuzzo, chief marketing officer at the Electronic Group. "The new electrosonic.com portrays the Art of Engineering, which is our unfair advantage in any complex and experiential solutions which bring innovation, technology, and talent at the core of all the activities we do to help customers to solve their critical business issues.”

Jon Hancock, CEO of the ES Group, added, “The new website brings to life how we push the boundaries of technology to unleash the power of human experience to enhance life where people live, work, and play. It represents a new step forward in our journey to deliver technology services that create value for our customers and partners”.

To experience Electrosonic's new website, visit electrosonic.com.