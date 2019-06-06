Effective Change Management: The Five Stages of the Innovation-Decision Process (The EvoLLLution)

"Within the Diffusion of Innovations framework, Everett Rogers examines organizational processes and dynamics that occur when a change is to be implemented. He defines five stages in the change adoption process, the completion of which is instrumental to the success of the implementation."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Change can be difficult in higher ed, but implementing innovation requires it. In this article, the EvoLLLution walks through key steps to insure sustainable innovation adoption that will be well-supported and make a long term impact.