EDUCAUSE 2018: 6 Culture Changes to Pave the Way for Digital Transformation (EdTech Magazine)

"IT security pros often say that the best defense requires three components: technology, processes and people. The same is true of most organizational environments, especially when it comes to creating a healthy, innovative culture. When Steven Burrell came to Northern Arizona University two years ago, changing culture was one of his first priorities."—Source: EdSurge

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

A house without a solid foundation will crumble. If you want to foster innovation and digital transformation, you'll need to make your that your institution's IT culture is supportive, optimized, and organized efficiently. This underlying structure should not be overlooked.