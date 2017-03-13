e-Spirit and Samsung SDS Announce Strategic Partnership for Digital Signage

e-Spirit and Samsung SDS announced a strategic partnership focused on delivering a jointly developed content signage package to complement Samsung SDS's Nexshop Marketing solution for digital signage.



According to research firm Markets and Markets, the digital signage market was valued at $16.88 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD $27.34 billion by 2022. Despite this projected growth, vendors struggle to offer the full set of services needed for a complete end-to-end digital signage solution. This strategic partnership will enable Samsung SDS to expand its portfolio of digital signage systems and services to include content-as-a-service (CaaS) using the FirstSpirit Content Experience Hub.

FirstSpirit CaaS will give Samsung SDS digital signage customers the ability to influence buying behavior at the point of sale by delivering targeted content to digital signs in real time—whether in a store, bank, hotel, sports venue —for more personalized consumer experiences.

As the editorial environment for digital signage systems, FirstSpirit CaaS offers the entire range of professional functionality for the creation and distribution of multi-language content. The new content signage package is being developed and marketed on a joint basis and is to be rolled out worldwide.

“Demand for digital signage is expected to grow exponentially over the next five years and with this partnership Samsung SDS is poised to firmly establish itself as a market leader," said Udo Straesser, chief sales officer for e-Spirit. "Content-as-a-Service is a game changer that will put Samsung SDS’s digital signage portfolio at the forefront of innovation. It’s a smart choice for any company looking to influence customer buying behavior regardless of location and turn digital content into actual revenues.”

"We are very pleased to be working with e-Spirit," said Jongcheel Im, president Samsung SDS Europe. "This allows us to offer our customers entirely new possibilities for the dynamic use of digital signage systems as a complement to their multichannel strategy."