DVDO Expands WirelessHD Adapter Series for Consumer and Pro Installations

The What: DVDO has expanded its Air WirelessHD adapter series with the Air 2K and Air 4K along with their exclusive wireless configuration tool that provides advanced capabilities for both Air 2K and Air 4K.

The What Else: The DVDO Air series adapters connect audio/video equipment wirelessly to your TV or projector while Air 2K delivers up to 1080p/60 and the Air 4K delivers up to 2160p/30 Ultra HD content. DVDO Air delivers cable-like reliability with near-zero lag time between the source and display. Leveraging advanced radar technology, the phased-array beam-forming technology automatically scans the room and looks for the best path from the transmitter to the receiver in every frame of video - up to 60 times a second - making the system free from frequency interference. Comparatively, 2.4GHz and 5GHz-based WiFi networks are subject to frequent interference and are forced to compress video to fit in their available bandwidth.

The Bottom Line: DVDO Air is specifically designed with up to a 3Gb/s data rate and professional grade technology to save valuable installation time and eliminate call-backs. DVDO Air makes it easy to connect video in locations where wire runs might be difficult or impossible.