Dubai International Airport Manages Operations with RGB Spectrum MediaWall V

Dubai International (DXB) in the United Arab Emirates is the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic, handling more than 88 million passengers a year. Dubai Airport’s new Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) houses several teams managing airport operations 24/7. Dubai audiovisual integrator Aesthetix was appointed to design and integrate a state-of-the-art audiovisual solution for the new AOCC control room. The objective was to provide a user-friendly, flexible video wall solution for operators to view live visuals and data for monitoring and collaborative decision making.

Aesthetix selected RGB Spectrum’s MediaWall V 4K display processor to power the AOCC’s massive 55-screen video wall. The MediaWall V processor was chosen for its image quality, real-time performance, and embedded architecture, which reduces the vulnerabilities of hacking and tampering of PC-based processors.

The AOCC MediaWall-based video wall centralizes an extensive volume of visuals and data to enhance situational awareness. Operators can collaboratively view information for daily management and planning.

The MediaWall V processor receives input from surveillance cameras, and computer system displays covering dynamic flight information, passenger and baggage status, check-in and boarding information, weather, access control, and other data. The MediaWall V processor consolidates these diverse sources and displays them in windows of any size, anywhere on the video wall array. The processor’s advanced features include overlapping images, window borders and titles, and pan and zoom, allowing an operator to view items of particular interest.

The processor is controlled by RGB Spectrum's VIEW Controller, which simplifies the video wall operation. The VIEW Controller's graphical user interface (GUI) provides drag-and-drop selection and routing of any source. Live thumbnails of all sources provide visual aids for managing workflow. Sources can even be previewed prior to routing. Operators can choose from up to 60 preset window layouts. VIEW Controller does not require custom programming, so it is both quick to implement and cost-effective. It provides access based on user privileges that allow or restrict access to features, supporting multiple users with configurable levels of access.