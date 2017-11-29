DSF to Host Orange County Meet & Greet

The Digital Signage Federation will host its Orange County Meet & Greet on December 7th at 6:30 pm at the of Hiperwall headquarters.



Joe Hasenzahl, Principal Consultant with High Street Collective, will present a discussion on trends of technology spending, the impacts on the digital signage space, and how the CMO, as the decision maker, affects the decisions of purchasing and planning, and what this means for technologists selling into this space.Registration for the event is open online and includes event attendance, heavy appetizers, and drinks.