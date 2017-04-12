DSF To Host Atlanta Meet & Greet

DSF will host a meet and greet on April 26, from 6:30 - 8:30 PM at MaxMedia in Atlanta, Georgia.



A presentation from Sheldon Silverman, CEO of SmartBomb Media Group and DSF Board of Directors Member, will take place at 7:00 PM. The presentation is entitled "State of the Industry and Past Lessons" and will discuss new trends in measurement, ad-buying practices and changes, networks entering the marketplace and barriers to entry for emerging networks.

Beverages and heavy appetizers will be served.