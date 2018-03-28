DSF Awards Geri Wolff Scholarship

Sonia Darlison

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) has awarded Sonia Darlison the DSF Geri Wolff Scholarship for the 2017-18 year. Darlison, a student at the University of Waterloo in the global business and digital arts program, has been studying and working in multimedia development, UX and UI design, marketing, and business analysis. She will receive an award of $2,000 to be applied to her academic fees for her senior year of study at the University of Waterloo.

The DSF’s Geri Wolff Scholarship is designed to raise the awareness of digital signage as a career choice among qualified young women who are committed to a professional career in computer sciences and related technology and digital design fields. This award is also intended to help broaden employment diversity, by encouraging employers to hire qualified women in a variety of IT capacities.

DSF board member and High Street Collective co-founder Laura Davis-Taylor led the selection committee for the scholarship. “We are so proud to have had so many strong candidates this year,” she said. “Ms. Darlison represents the type of candidate we know will represent our industry in the future and she is clearly a wonderful example of the professional diversity we celebrate.”

Darlison provided the review committee a link to her website, showcasing her work and studies.

Donations to the DSF’s Geri Wolff Scholarship Fund are welcome from any individual or organization that would like to help foster the advancement of women in the digital signage industry. To donate, click here.