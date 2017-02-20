DSE’s 2017 Early Bird Conference Discounts Extended

Digital Signage Expo announced that early bird discounts for its 2017 Educational Conference program will be extended through Friday, March 3, expiring at 11:59 p.m. PST.



Early booking prices a two-day pass at $895. Normally $1,115, the pass provides registrants with the opportunity to attend any two days of conference programming – including any pre- and post-show events, keynotes, seminars, on-floor workshops, the trade show floor, and the Wednesday evening networking reception and APEX Awards ceremony. The early registration discount extension also applies to all pre-show events, including full-day conferences and special association member discounts.

Booking early also guarantees that attendees can see the program or event of their choice. For instance, the Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour is now filling seats on the last available coach and most of the Industry Roundtable Discussion Groups are close to reaching their maximum capacity. For that reason, wait lists will be available for those that sell out.

“We are experiencing active and enthusiastic registration momentum and are pleased to be able to give attendees who have not yet registered a little more time to do so and still qualify for significant discounts,” said Andrea Varrone, DSE’s Show Director. “We also want to thank BroadSign International for sponsoring DSE’s educational conference program, which gives us the ability to provide the variety and professional expertise that makes the program so popular each year.”