DSE 2017 to Host Society for Experiential Graphic Design

Digital Signage Expo announced that it will host an all-new, full-day SEGD Branded Environments: Design for Brand Centric Customer Experiences on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 28, at DSE 2017, to be presented by the Society for Experiential Graphic Design (SEGD).



The program will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, with a welcome by Justin Molloy, Director of Education for SEGD, followed by a keynote address by Eric Heiman, Partner and Creative Director of Volume. SEGD will host a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. that evening. The program agenda includes:

Tuesday, March 28, 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

•Keynote: Navigating the Big Picture: Design and Brand Adds Value for People Places and Business, to be presented by Eric Heiman, Partner and Creative Director of Volume, Inc.

•Placemaking for Communities: Maximizing the Potential of Civic Brands to be presented by Jen Bressler, Principal of Hunt Design.

•Brand for Sport: Transforming the Fan Experience, to be presented by Cameron Smith, Partner and Creative Director for Infinite Scale.

•Retail Experiences: Engaging Customers Through Dynamic Brands, to be presented by Marcos Terenzio, Director of Digital Experiences for Shikatani Lacroix Design.

•Content and Media Development: Digitally Integrated Branded Environments, to be presented by Emily Webster, Senior Designer and AV Technologist at ESI Design.

•Optimizing Brand Experiences: The Right Solutions for Your Customers to be presented by Brian Collins, CCO/Co-Founder of Collins.

•Workshops: Two Roundtables per Track:

oTrack 1 – Project Management 101

oTrack 2 – Budgets and Specs for Digital 101

oTrack 3 – User Research 101

An optional second day, consisting of a Premium Experiential Tour of the T-Mobile Arena and DSE Show Floor tours, is available for an additional $100 on Wednesday, March 29.