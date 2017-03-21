DSE 2017 Announces Limited Seating for Guided Installation Tour & Industry Roundtables

Digital Signage Expo announced that its popular Guided Installation Tour and many of its Industry Roundtable Discussion Groups are on the verge of selling out.



The Guided Installation tour is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 and will highlight four Las Vegas digital signage installations, including T-Mobile Arena and Topgolf Las Vegas. The bus tour is currently filling its final coach and fewer than 20 seats remain.

Industry-specific roundtables run both Wednesday and Thursday, March 29-30 on the DSE show floor. Some sessions have already sold out, while several others have five or fewer seats remaining.

Registration to see all of the newest technology in person or attend any of the DSE 2017 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2017.com.